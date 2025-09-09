AssureCare Appoints Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, Senior Scholar at Stanford University, as Strategic Advisor

AssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company whose connected care platform empowers payers, providers, and pharmacies to coordinate care, optimize medication management, and enable value-based care at scale. Dr. Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssureCareLLC, a leading healthcare company that provides integrated population health management software uniting payers, providers, and pharmacies on a single connected-care platform, announced today that Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, Senior Scholar at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.Dr. Shah is a distinguished healthcare leader with deep expertise spanning clinical operations, digital health and Artificial Intelligence (AI), biosecurity, public and private health insurance, and regulatory oversight of healthcare and public health. His appointment strengthens AssureCare’s mission to improve health outcomes and deliver scalable, value-based care.“Nirav’s leadership and vision span the critical domains of clinical excellence, innovation, and public health,” said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. “At AssureCare, we’ve built a platform designed to connect fragmented care—bringing payers, pharmacies, and providers together to deliver outcomes that matter. Dr. Shah’s guidance will elevate our efforts to embed responsible AI, safety, and equity into every aspect of our technology and operations, helping us achieve meaningful impact.”At Stanford, Dr. Shah teaches and conducts research on driving adoption of digital technologies and generative AI, improving healthcare quality and safety while lowering costs, and quantitatively evaluating the resulting value for U.S. and international health systems.“I’m honored to join AssureCare at such a pivotal moment for healthcare technology,” said Dr. Shah. “By leveraging data, technology, and responsible AI, we have the opportunity to reimagine how providers, pharmacists, and payers work together to deliver better patient outcomes and build a more human-centered, equitable system of care.”Previously, as Commissioner of Health for New York State, Dr. Shah led a $50+ billion agency, engineered a Medicaid redesign that cut costs by $4.6 billion in its first year while elevating the Medicaid program to #2 nationally for quality, secured an $8 billion federal waiver, and implemented landmark sepsis regulations saving an estimated 5,000+ lives annually. He later served as Chief Operating Officer for Clinical Operations at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, where the organization advanced its leadership in quality and innovation and achieved record revenue.Dr. Shah is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and a Senior Fellow of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). He also serves as Chair of the Policy Committee of the Coalition for Health AI, an independent director for STERIS plc [NYSE: STE], and trustee of the John A. Hartford Foundation. His federal service includes membership in the Intelligence Science and Technology Experts Group in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and roles on advisory committees for HHS and the CDC.About AssureCareAssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company whose connected care platform empowers payers, providers, and pharmacies to coordinate care, optimize medication management, and enable value-based care at scale. By unifying clinical, pharmacy, and administrative workflows, AssureCare improves outcomes while reducing costs for millions of patients nationwide. AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.Learn more: www.assurecare.com

