Delray Beach DDA Announces “Summer at the Square” at Old School Square

DDA Logo OSS Logo March 4, 2023 February 26, 2023 Live Performance

Delray Beach’s Old School Square to Host Events All Summer Long, Including Music, Festivals, First Friday Art Walks, Mindful Mondays, Art Installations, & More!

We are thrilled to introduce Summer at the Square's events and activities - designed to bring our Old School Square campus back to life and make the grounds inviting and accessible to all!”” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA