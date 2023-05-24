Delray Beach DDA Announces “Summer at the Square” at Old School Square
Delray Beach’s Old School Square to Host Events All Summer Long, Including Music, Festivals, First Friday Art Walks, Mindful Mondays, Art Installations, & More!
We are thrilled to introduce Summer at the Square's events and activities - designed to bring our Old School Square campus back to life and make the grounds inviting and accessible to all!””DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach, Florida (May 24, 2023): The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today the launch of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting events including concerts, street festivals, art exhibitions, kids’ programs and special activities – all happening at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach throughout the summer. Summer at the Square officially kicks off with the Sunset Music Series on Friday, May 26 at 7:00pm.
— Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA
The announcement of Summer at the Square comes as the DDA has officially taken over operations, management, curating and permitting for all events, programs, exhibitions and activities on the Old School Square campus as of March 1, 2023. Since then, the grounds have hosted the Surfing Florida and “The World of Water” exhibitions at the Cornell Art Museum; a variety of concerts at the Pavilion; car shows; runway fashion shows; and various pop-ups and activations throughout the Old School Square facility. The Crest Theater building is currently under renovation; the first phase of the renovation will be completed this fall.
“We are thrilled to invite our City of Delray Beach residents and visitors to join us for Summer at the Square,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “We have an exciting agenda of events and activities planned that is designed to bring our Old School Square campus back to life and make the grounds inviting and accessible to all!”
Save the date for these special Summer at the Square* events:
Sunset Music Series at the Square kicks off with Miss Dympsey’s Class: Friday, May 26, 7:00pm to 9:00pm (gates open at 6:00pm); followed by Sunset Music Series every first and third Thursday of the month.
South Florida Swing Dance: Saturday, May 27, 7:00pm to 11:00pm.
Delray Beach Concours d’Elegance: Saturday, June 17 from 7:00am to 4:00pm.
CREOS LAPS Art Installation: From June 22 through July 27, the Old School Square grounds will be transformed with an interactive art installation designed to engage, inspire and move. Kick-off celebration scheduled for June 23.
All America Fest in the All American City: Fourth of July Kickoff Weekend featuring “Living on a Bad Name” concert on Saturday, July 1, 6:00pm to 10:00pm.
Bahama’s 50th Independence Day Fest: Enjoy authentic Bahamian vendors, food and beverage, artists, and more on Saturday, July 8 starting at 3:00pm with National Anthem and flag raising.
New interactive and Street Art Exhibitions to open in the Cornell Art Museum July 21, 2023.
Delray Walls Mural Fest on Old School Square grounds from July 28 to 30, 2023.
For a full list of activities, locations and details, visit: www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.
Summer at the Square will also include:
Music at the Square: A mix of local and regional talent will perform on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Attendees are invited to gather and dance at the square; local merchants will also exhibit.
First Friday Art Walks: In conjunction with Delray Beach’s traditional Art Walks, held the first Friday of every month, the DDA will host free events with entertainment on June 2, July 7, August 4 and September 1 inside the Cornell Art Museum as well as outside on the Pavilion grounds.
Mindful Mondays: Free yoga, meditation, and healing classes every Monday at 12:00pm (beginning June 5), led by local wellness instructors, and open to the public.
Summer GreenMarket: Delray Beach’s open air market returns to the Old School Square grounds Saturdays from 9:00am to 1:00pm during June and July.
Drum Circle: Join the community for a Drum Circle on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:00pm
Music at the Museum: Every Wednesday afternoon from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, enjoy music outside the Cornell Art Museum.
Kids Zone in the Square: Tuesday, June 13, July 11 and August 15.
Game Day: Bingo, trivia, ping pong, corn hole, and pickleball.
*Summer at the Square will include both free and ticketed events. Please visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com for a full calendar and details.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
About Old School Square
Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.
About Cornell Art Museum
The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more by visiting www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com or contact the Cornell Art Museum at 561-654-2220.
