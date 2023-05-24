DCI Assists with Sexual Assault Investigation
May 24, 2023
Cedar Falls, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Cedar Falls Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.
On Monday, May 22, 2023, the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Criminalistic Laboratory was able to confirm the DNA obtained at both crime scenes matched Asante Walker-Garcia Adams. Adams has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault 2nd and two counts of Burglary 1st, both Class B Felonies.
Both Agencies were assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Iowa City Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police Department, Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers, the DCI Major Crime Unit, DCI Sex Offender Registry Unit, and the DCI Criminalistics Laboratory.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division 319-291-4340 #3, Cedar Falls Police 319-273- 8616, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS or your local law enforcement agency.
A Criminal Charge/Warrant is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
