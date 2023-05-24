DCI ASSISTS WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

May 24, 2023

Cedar Falls, Iowa - On March 10th, 2023, at approximately 5:58 AM Waterloo Patrol Officers were dispatched to a residence on Stardust Drive on a report of a burglary/sexual assault. Upon arrival officers meet with a victim who had been awoken to an unknown male in the apartment. The victim advised she had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation Detectives recovered DNA from the crime scene.

On Monday, April 10th at approximately 3:00am, the Cedar Falls Patrol Officers were dispatched to a residence on College Street. The report was for a burglary to an apartment where an unknown male subject had entered the residence and the lone resident was sexually assaulted. Cedar Falls Detectives were able to recover DNA from the crime scene.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, 25 yrs. old Asante Walker-Garcia Adams of North Liberty, Iowa was arrested for the home invasion/ sexual assault that occurred in the on College Street in Cedar Falls on April 10th.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Criminalistic Laboratory was able to confirm the DNA obtained at both crime scenes matched Asante Walker-Garcia Adams. Adams has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault 2nd and two counts of Burglary 1st, both Class B Felonies.

Both Agencies were assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Iowa City Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police Department, Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers, the DCI

Major Crime Unit, DCI Sex Offender Registry Unit, and the DCI Criminalistics Laboratory.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division 319-291-4340 #3, Cedar Falls Police 319-273- 8616, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS or your local law enforcement agency.

A Criminal Charge/Warrant is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.