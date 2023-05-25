MPC: The Digital Commerce Event MPC2023

Join Cross River Bank, Discover, Elavon, Kount, Relevantz, U.S. Bank, Walker Group and More, at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

[MPC23] is the place to make deals, forge new relationships and get up to date on payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and customer experience.” — Marla Ellerman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Digital Commerce Movers and Shakers at MPC23, August 23-25, 2023, in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will bring top-tier keynote speakers and panelists to the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North for three days of live speeches, demos, exhibits and networking. These dynamic, attention-grabbing speakers are shaping the future of commerce and alternative payments, noted MPC Executive Director Marla Ellerman.

“We could not be more excited to bring you these digital commerce thought leaders,” Ellerman said. “Their careers are legendary and their followers will be excited to meet them personally and hear them speak on a variety of topics impacting fintech, banking, security, payments, retail, and technology and have invaluable insights and information.”

Ellerman further noted a senior official from the Federal Reserve will discuss the newly activated FedNow Service, which is paving the way for an improved customer experience and payments landscape through its innovative infrastructure. This session will take the audience through the Fed’s journey of implementation, she explained, so that they can learn how to leverage FedNow to enhance their own customer experience.

Ellerman, whose background more than twenty years in the telecom industry, additionally noted the conference will include all stakeholders across the commerce value chain. Evolving channel partners will share in-depth views of evolving communications in interactive sessions, first-rate networking and live demos in the exhibit hall.

Star-Studded Line-up

Ellerman stated this year’s theme, “The Movement of Money” celebrates dynamic, ever-changing technologies, trends and payment flows. The thirteenth annual conference, MPC23, she noted, will offer a diversity of perspectives from industry leaders who are innovating and disrupting traditional commerce and finance in novel and highly transformative ways.

Stars from banking, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, fintech, payments and financial services sectors will take the main stage at MPC23, Ellerman added. Attendees will hear exclusive, high quality content and actionable intelligence from leaders in every sector of digital commerce and numerous regions from around the world.

"MPC is the place to be to network, learn and grow while expanding your knowledge base and database," Ellerman said. "As everyone who has ever attended one of our conferences will tell you, this is the place to make deals, forge new relationships and get up to date on payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and customer experience."

Special Rates Available

Ellerman urged attendees to take advantage of special hotel rates and sign up for MPC’s monthly newsletter, The MPC Show Times.

"Digital payments continues to drive economic recovery," Ellerman said. "Our industry is fostering safe, sustainable and financially inclusive commerce, leaving no consumer or business behind."

