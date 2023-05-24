Knox County Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

KNOXVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Wednesday’s guilty plea from Tyler Ray Love.

Judge Steven Sword accepted Love’s guilty plea to one count of tax fraud and placed him on one-year supervised probation. Judge Sword ordered Love to pay $5,735 in restitution. For more information about Love’s case, read this press release.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

