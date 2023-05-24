Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,634 in the last 365 days.

Knox County Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 11:48am

KNOXVILLE - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Wednesday’s guilty plea from Tyler Ray Love.

Judge Steven Sword accepted Love’s guilty plea to one count of tax fraud and placed him on one-year supervised probation. Judge Sword ordered Love to pay $5,735 in restitution. For more information about Love’s case, read this press release.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.  “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue.  During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. 

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Knox County Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more