R4Good Launches Love to Cruise for Good Sweet Solution to Save Money on Travel
Love to Cruise for Good...Join the Club...Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund kid program and earn cruise saving rewards www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by rewarding referrals with travel savings.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "How does Recruiting for Good prepare kids for life? By creating a meaningful work program 'The Sweetest Gigs' for talented kids that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"
Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution, 'Love to Cruise for Good,' to help fund The Sweetest Gigs; and reward travel savings.
How to Cruise for Good?
Participate in Recruiting for Good’s Referral Program
1. Simply, introduce Recruiting for Good to a company executive (CEO, CFO, or VP HR) you personally know.
2. When Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; we help the company find a talented professional.
3. Recruiting for Good, then earns a finder's fee to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids and rewards $2500 cruise travel saving reward.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "If the company referred, retains Recruiting for Good again; we will reward $500 cruise travel saving reward for every future hire."
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
