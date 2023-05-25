ESG FinTech Summit brings together Tech Leaders and Financial Institutions for Sustainable Innovation
FinTech Global, the world’s leading provider of FinTech events, is pleased to announce the second annual ESG FinTech Summit, taking place on 15 June in London.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the oversubscribed first edition in 2022, this year's ESG FinTech Summit will bring together even more sustainability leaders, tech companies, and financial institutions to explore how innovative solutions can impact the success of ESG-focused transformation.
As the world faces pressing environmental and social challenges, the ESG FinTech Summit will explore which strategies, processes and technologies are most effective in meeting net-zero targets. The event will provide a dynamic platform for thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, all centered around ESG-focused innovations in financial services.
Key Highlights of the ESG FinTech Summit include:
- Inspiring Keynote Presentations: Gain insights from industry visionaries, tech innovators, and ESG experts who are shaping the future of sustainable finance. Their expertise and experiences will offer a comprehensive understanding of ESG tech integration in financial processes.
- Expert Panel Discussions: Engage in insightful discussions with influential experts as they delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in ESG-focused products and customer-driven innovation.
- FinTech Showcases: Explore cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions showcased by leading FinTech companies. Experience first-hand how they are revolutionizing ESG integration, sustainable investing, green banking, and more.
- Networking Opportunities: Forge meaningful partnerships and collaborations with a diverse group of senior financial professionals and strategic leaders who are overseeing the transition to net-zero and the department heads who are implementing ESG assessment and performance improvement across every function in financial services.
The ESG FinTech Summit offers an unrivaled opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in sustainable finance, connect with tech innovators, and gain a competitive edge. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and a clearer vision of how technology can drive positive change while generating financial returns and meeting customer demands.
Join us at the ESG FinTech Summit and be a part of the movement towards a greener and more inclusive financial future driven by technology.
Registration for the ESG FinTech Summit is now open. For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.ESGFinTechSummit.com.
