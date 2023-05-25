Sikka.ai Announces Promotions and New Additions To Executive Team
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst another historical year of growth, Sikka.ai announced today several new hires and promotions to their executive staff.
— CEO and Founder, Vijay Sikka
The new hires include Michael Bingham as the Vice President of Customer Success and Nick Gauthier as the new Operations General Manager.
Elisa Thompson, previously the Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing due to her instrumental guidance to help the company achieve record growth. Jasprit Sandhu, previously the Vice President of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and continues to implement strong financial and accounting controls, reporting, compliance and strategy. Sally Takemoto, previously the Vice President of Human Resources, has excelled in her role and, with new additional responsibilities, has been promoted to VP of Operations and Human Resources.
"Sikka.ai is the largest multiple award-winning AI API Platform in the dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic and adjacent retail healthcare industries with over 400 practice management compatibilities and 96% of the markets in the US and Canada. We became EBITDA positive and have tripled our revenue during the pandemic," said CEO and Founder Vijay Sikka. "Jasprit, Sally, Michael, Elisa, and now Nick, give us the strength to grow further and faster, so welcome and thanks."
