Car Rental Deals: In 39% of the Cases Brokers are Not Cheaper than the Rental Firms
It is recommended to look at different comparison sites and then head straight to the rental company's website. Doing it that way, renters might receive an even more significant discount”UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study found that in 39% of the cases, car rental prices offered by online brokers (also known as comparison sites) are not cheaper than the price offered by the rental company.
— Gil Farkash
The study by CarInsuRent.com, a leading provider of stand-alone car hire excess insurance, looked at the cost of hiring a full-size car (Hyundai Elantra / Ford Fusion, or similar) for a week, from 1 August – 7 August 2023, in ten destinations (Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New-York, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle) with six rental companies, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, National, and Sixt. Our study compared the prices offered by the rental companies on their website, with the prices for the same type of vehicle and the same rental company, using 5 different online brokers – Auto-Europe, Cheapcarrental.com, Discover, Expedia, and Rentalcars.com.
The study found that in 61% of the cases, online brokers offer the best car rental deal. In 33% of the cases, the price offered at the car rental website is the same as the price offered by the online brokers, and in 6% of the cases, the study found that the price offered by the rental company is cheaper than the price offered by the broker.
According to our study, if renter choose to rent a car with National prices offered on the company’s website are identical to those offered by the online brokers. For example: the price for 1 week rental in Orlando International Airport is $671 at the rental company’s website, and on Rentalcars.com and Expedia.
When renting a car from Sixt at the same airport, renting directly from the rental company will save the renter 7%-11% - US$ 453 compared to US$ 487 from Expedia or US$ 508 if rented via Rentalcars.com.
Moreover, our study found that in 11% of the cases, if the renter choose to “pay now” instead of paying at the rental desk, the price offered by the rental company is cheaper than the price offered by the broker. For example: The price offered by Budget for 1 week rental in Las Vegas Harry Reid Intl. Airport is US$ 733. This is equivalent to the price offered by Rentalcars.com, Carrenals.com, and Expedia. However, if the renter choose Budget’s “pay now” option, paying ahead saves money and the price drops to US$ 664. This is 10% discount. When choosing this option, renter should bear in mind that when canceling up to 24 hours before the scheduled pick-up time, a fee of up to US$ 50 will be charged.
Gil Farkash, founder and CEO of CarInsuRent.com, said: “By taking the time to compare car rental prices, travelers can optimize their rental experience by finding the most cost-effective and suitable option”. Gil continues: “It is recommended to look at different comparison sites and then head straight to the rental company's website. Doing it that way, especially if choosing the "Pay Now" option, renters might receive an even more significant discount.”
It really pays to compare prices, as they can differ between rental agencies. It's crucial to confirm the price of any extras the renter may need so there are no unpleasant surprises when it comes time to pick up the rental car. Buying car rental excess insurance from a specialized provider like CarInsuRent.com could result in significant savings when compared to the excess waivers provided at the rental counter.
Gil Farkash
CarInsuRent
+972 52-893-9944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter