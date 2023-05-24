Automated Rental Payment Platform, PayProp, Named Tech Company of the Year by Global Business Tech Awards for 2023
PayProp, the automated rental payment, reconciliation, and distribution platform for residential property businesses, named a Tech Company of the Year
This title represents a culmination of 19 years of hard work, passion & pushing boundaries. Thanks to every member of PayProp’s talented workforce, whose unwavering dedication has driven our success.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PayProp, the automated rental payment, reconciliation, and distribution platform for residential property businesses, has been named Tech Company of the Year – Large at the Global Business Tech Awards 2023.
— Johannes Van Eeden, CEO of PayProp
The annual Global Business Tech Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding technology developments from around the world in 28 categories – from entrepreneurial startups to recognised market leaders.
As the recipient of the Tech Company of the Year – Large award, PayProp set a steep benchmark for other entrants.
To qualify, nominees in this category need an annual turnover of over Can$90 million. PayProp cleared this comfortably in its fiscal year 2022–2023, processing Can$3.57 billion in rental payments for more than 260,000 active tenancies worldwide.
According to the Awards’ judging panel of tech leaders, PayProp stood out for its unique and robust rental payment automation; rapid growth in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa; and cutting-edge platform features including its core payment service and other features like its free maintenance ticketing system.
Judges called PayProp “impressive and innovative,” praising the company’s attentiveness to clients’ needs and its ability to come up with novel solutions.
“This title represents a culmination of 19 years of hard work, passion and pushing boundaries,” says Johannes Van Eeden, CEO of PayProp. “I want to thank every member of PayProp’s talented workforce, whose unwavering dedication has driven our success.”
Winners were announced via a virtual ceremony on 11 May. Visit https://globalbusinesstechawards.com to see the full list of 2023 Global Business Tech Awards winners, and YouTube to see the judge’s commendation of PayProp (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI20ePi8mBg).
PIONEERING FINTECH
Automating rental payments with PayProp enables property managers and broker/owners to spend more time focusing on business development and manage more rental properties in less time. The platform saves property managers the hassle of manual payment administration by automatically sending invoices, reconciling incoming payments, calculating management fees and paying owners and contractors – all on the same day the rent comes in.
Key features of the PayProp platform include:
● Direct bank integration with automated reconciliation of payments to properties as well as full audit logs;
● Arrears flagged in real time and with legally compliant reminders that can be set up to go out automatically to late-paying tenants;
● An Owner app that enables owners to view always accurate account totals with the most up-to-date status of their portfolio's balance;
● A Tenant portal that allows tenants to view their entire invoice and payment history, make instant online bank transfers, and request maintenance services;
● Automatically generated management reports that allow property professionals to check the health of their portfolios in real time and compare themselves to other local businesses; and
● An application programming interface (API), which allows property managers to access PayProp data through other PropTech solutions.
ABOUT PAYPROP
PayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the residential rental industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a larger and diverse customer base of property professionals. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.
PayProp has been recognised for its achievements by HousingWire’s 2023 Tech100 Real Estate Awards, the 2023 Property Reporter Awards, and the ESTAS Awards for five years in a row. PayProp has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.
Learn more at https://ca.payprop.com and subscribe to our blog.
# # #
