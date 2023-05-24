Get Summer-Ready with Clickher’s Super-Curated Summer Fun Style Guide
Clickher, the algorithm-free, super-curated beauty and fashion app, is helping women get summer-ready with the debut of its Summer Fun guide.
With the help of our curators, you can quickly find the inspiration you need to create an on-trend summer wardrobe or find summer beauty tips for simply looking radiant throughout the warmer months."LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clickher®, the algorithm-free, super-curated beauty and fashion app, is helping women get summer-ready with the debut of its Summer Fun guide. From summer swim fashion to sandal-ready feet, Clickher's team of curators share hidden gems and useful summer hacks from fresh voices. Simply download the Clickher app, tap the filter icon and choose "Summer Fun."
— Beth Blakeley, Clickher Chief Curator
“Summer is synonymous with fun and when temperatures start to rise, it’s time to tan, swim and get ready for everything the season has to offer. With the help of our curators, you can quickly find all the inspiration you need to create an on-trend summer wardrobe or find summer beauty tips for looking great, protecting your skin and simply looking radiant throughout the warmer months,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “Whether your plans include lazy days or globetrotting, you’ll find our Summer Fun guide is the go-to companion for beauty, style and fashion this summer.”
Clickher’s Summer Fun guide includes these fun finds from Clickher’s talented team of curators:
• Clickher Curator Kyndal shared Tricky Tank Top Tips from TikTok creator Nadine Salamey, commenting on the fun hack, “Temperatures are rising and tank tops are back. But, why be boring?”
• Clickher Curator Val loves this summer’s active dresses fashion trend and discovered blogger Lake Shore Lady’s take on the Cutest Active Dresses for women.
• Clickher Curator Kasey discovered stylist Amanda Limardi’s video on how to style existing pieces to match the hot Barbiecore summer trend. She also loves the endless simple nail design inspo from Instagram fav By Chez Nails – especially the Groovy Floral Nail Designs.
Prep for the summer season by using Clickher’s Summer Fun guide to build summer shopping lists and beauty to do’s. The Summer Guide will continuously update throughout the summer months.
The Clickher app is changing how busy women can keep up with beauty and fashion trends. The app is powered by a diverse team of curators who search the internet and social networks to find lesser-known creators serving up the latest styles, tips, and trends. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 250,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
