Clickher Honors Asian and Pacific Islander Creators During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Clickher is highlighting some of its favorite AAPI beauty and fashion creators.
During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are celebrating some of the AAPI creators we have discovered this year and that we continue to follow for fresh fashion & beauty content.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Clickher®, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, is highlighting some of its favorite AAPI beauty and fashion creators who are influencing fashion and beauty trends.
“Clickher’s diverse team of curators find new beauty and fashion trends, uncovering lesser-known creators along the way. We share this content in our algorithm-free app with super-curated daily posts – spotlighting fresh voices for fashionistas to discover,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely. “During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we want to celebrate some of the AAPI creators we have discovered over the past year and that we continue to follow for fresh fashion and beauty content.”
Asian American and Pacific Islander Beauty and Fashion Creators to Watch:
• Colleen Ho – Discovered by Clickher Curator Kyndal, Colleen features weekly fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs. Check out Colleen: https://www.youtube.com/@ColleenHo
• Adrienne Nguyen – Discovered by Clickher Curator Reese, Adrienne mixes fashion and travel posts that are practical and relatable. Check out Adrienne: https://www.youtube.com/@AdrienneNguyenChannel
• Nanphanita Jacob – Nanphanita shows women how to live their best colorful life with one hat at a time. Spotlighted by Clickher Curator Reese, check out Nanphanita: https://www.instagram.com/nanphanitajacob/
• Nishat Nguyen – Nishat taught us how to spice up a friendly event with a fun activity that leaves everyone feeling grateful. Check out this fun video submitted by Clickher Curator Kyndal:
http://www.tiktok.com/@nishatnguyen/video/7152254554518605098
• Stacy Chen – Clickher Curator Janell was delighted with Stacy Chen’s advice for creating shimmery, shiny eyes. Check out the self-described “glitter queen’s” look:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krc1KgueTCk
• Jean Wang – As an “extra petite” woman, Jean Wang knows every trick in the book to “level up your look.” Clickher Curator Val was impressed with her advice for using classic pieces to look chic and expensive. Take a look!
https://www.extrapetite.com/2022/09/ways-to-improve-outfit-dress-better-petites.html
Clickher is changing how busy women can keep up with trends. The app is powered by a diverse team of curators who search the internet and social networks to find lesser-known creators serving up the latest styles, tips, and trends. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 250,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
