Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,672 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Urges Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to Protect Minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, urging the Board members to abide by their constitutional duty to enforce recently passed legislation to protect children from experimental gender transition interventions. The letter comes after the City Council of Kansas City announced that it will abdicate its legal duty to enforce the law and asked the Board to flout its legal duties.

In his letter, Attorney General Bailey notes that “Children are identifying as transgender in numbers that have skyrocketed in the last few years. These children deserve evidence-based, well-established care, not irreversible, experimental interventions already rejected by health authorities in many countries.”

The letter also highlights the lack of solid medical evidence supporting the Kansas City Council’s decision. He states “Unfortunately, with the backing of the City Council of Kansas City, some organizations in Missouri are harming children in their pursuit of ideology over science. But the General Assembly has spoken.”

He concludes the letter with the promise that “It is the Board’s constitutional duty to enforce the law and ensure that children are protected from these dangerous, experimental gender transition interventions. As Missouri’s top legal officer, I will take any legal action necessary against the City to ensure our state laws are enforced.”

The full letter can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/kc-letter-police-chiefs-5-23-23.pdf?sfvrsn=99f8bc_2

                                                             ###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Urges Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to Protect Minors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more