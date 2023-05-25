Watch Out for Toxic Algae Over The Memorial Day Weekend

Harmful Algae Pose Risks to Health, Environment, and Local Economies

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water scientists are urging parents, swimmers, and pet owners to check for health advisories before heading to favorite swimming holes this Memorial Day Weekend. Warmer than normal winter temperatures in parts of the U.S. have fueled earlier-than-normal outbreaks of harmful algae.

“We are gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend and the potential for outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “As families head to the lake over the three-day weekend, they need to understand the risks posed by harmful algal blooms.”

Summer is peak season for toxic algae. Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, can multiply rapidly in warmer temperatures, when excess nutrients and pollutants are present, and form blooms in the water. These out-of-control eruptions produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets, contaminate seafood and drinking water, drive down property values and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“Every year we hear about dogs coming into contact with infected water and becoming very ill or even dying,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “This is why it’s so important to check local health advisories and to know the warning signs that harmful algae may be present in the water.”

Early detection and treatment of harmful algal blooms is critical in reducing health risks and preserving aquatic ecosystems. BlueGreen analyzes data from satellites and images from drones to detect and track the progression of harmful algal blooms and target treatment.

“Our artificial intelligence and deep learning model can accurately assess the level of toxic algae in the water,” said Harel. “We can actually pinpoint where a bloom is about to form and recommend prevention strategies to ensure it doesn’t grow in size and intensity.”

To protect your family and pets from harmful algal blooms this summer:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• Stay out if the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Waterbody has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water system.