Young Georgia Artists Claim National And State Honors In The 2023 Fish Art Contest®

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is proud to announce the Georgia winners of the 25th Anniversary Fish Art Contest, including two national champions.

The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, which includes the Georgia Fish Art Contest, is an international competition designed to ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world.



"The Fish Art Contest is a wonderful way to connect young people with our incredible natural resources in Georgia,” said Chrystal Sherwood, Georgia State-Fish Art Coordinator. “I am so thankful to the dedicated teachers and parents who encouraged their students to enter this contest because by researching and creating these art pieces, students are doing more than just drawing or painting. They are learning about specific species and their habitats and the importance of these resources to everyone.”

National Recognition: Two Georgia artists were recognized with a national award:

Isabella Puzyreva (Cumming): selected as the Second Place National Winner in Age Group K-3rd Grade.

Minakshi Chilagani (Johns Creek): selected as the Third Place National Winner in Age Group 4-6th Grade.

Top Georgia Winners:

Grades 10-12

First Place: Shannen Wang (Duluth), Yellowfin Tuna

Second Place: Christina Yu (Duluth), Sockeye Salmon

Third Place: Aara Ahn (Marietta), Rainbow Trout

Go Fish Georgia Award: Aara Ahn (Marietta), Rainbow Trout

Grades 7-9

First Place: Emily Chow (Johns Creek), Yellowfin Tuna

Second Place: Daniel Chen (Snellville), White Marlin

Third Place: Chenxi Yu (Lilburn), Pumpkinseed Sunfish

Go Fish Georgia Award: Chenxi Yu (Lilburn), Pumpkinseed Sunfish

Grades 4-6

First Place: Minakshi Chilagani (Johns Creek), Atlantic Sailfish

Second Place: Emily Zhu (Snellville), Alligator Gar

Third Place: Lucas Luokai Kutz (Dacula), Brook Trout

Go Fish Georgia Award: Lucas Luokai Kutz (Dacula), Brook Trout

Grades K-3

First Place: Isabella Puzyreva (Cumming), Black Crappie

Second Place: Emma Wu (Johns Creek), Brook Trout

Third Place: Tiare Yu (Suwanee), Tangerine Darter

Go Fish Georgia Award: Emma Wu (Johns Creek), Brook Trout

Artwork by Georgia Artists on Display: Artwork from Georgia winners will be on display at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com/) in Perry, Georgia for one year.

About the Go Fish Georgia Award: This award was created to celebrate fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers.

All the 2023 National and International winners can be found at https://www.WildlifeForever.org/home/fish-art/2023-winners/. Digital images in low and high resolution are available upon request.

Complete information about the Fish Art Contest available at FishArt.org.

About the Fish Art Program: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art® Contest, is supported by Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, International Game Fish Association, the USDA Forest Service, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and National Fish Habitat Partnership. Bringing youth, art, and conservation together, the Fish Art program is free to enter. Visit FishArt.org.

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America's outdoor heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest™ and Songbird Art Contest™, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at WildlifeForever.org.