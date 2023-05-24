Jelly Roll Comes to Ypsilanti for a Chat
Award-winning country-rap crossover musician Jelly Roll will be in Ypsilanti to talk with fans at a public event on Friday, May 26.YPSILANTI, MI, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning country-rap crossover musician Jelly Roll will be in Ypsilanti for a special event on Friday, May 26 at Riverside Park.
The non-performance event is an opportunity for fans to hear the singer-songwriter talk on the eve of the release of his highly anticipated new album “Whitsitt Chapel” and the release of his biopic “Jelly Roll: Save Me” on Hulu.
The live listening party is hosted by Jelly Roll and is powered by The Patient Station, a cannabis retailer in Ypsilanti. Jelly Roll is expected to discuss the inspiration behind the album and participate in an interactive Q&A with fans.
The musician recently released his cannabis brand in Michigan—Bad Apple —it is available at several stores in the state, including The Patient Station. The cannabis is grown by Muskegon-based MJ Verdant.
Gates open at 3 pm, and the program begins at 4 pm. Riverside Park is located at 2 E. Cross Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Tickets are required and can be secured at The Patient Station in Ypsilanti. There is no charge for the tickets, and they are limited to two per person.
For up-to-date information, call The Patient Station at 734-544-9999
Event details:
-No smoking on site
-No alcohol, outside drinks, or coolers
-No bags or purses
-Lawn chairs are welcome
-Food trucks will be on site
-Tickets available only at The Patient Station
Roberta F. King
Canna Communication
roberta@cannacommunication.com