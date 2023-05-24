Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,821 in the last 365 days.

Jelly Roll Comes to Ypsilanti for a Chat

a white male with brown curly hair with multiple facial tattoos

Jelly Roll

Award-winning country-rap crossover musician Jelly Roll will be in Ypsilanti to talk with fans at a public event on Friday, May 26.

YPSILANTI, MI, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning country-rap crossover musician Jelly Roll will be in Ypsilanti for a special event on Friday, May 26 at Riverside Park.

The non-performance event is an opportunity for fans to hear the singer-songwriter talk on the eve of the release of his highly anticipated new album “Whitsitt Chapel” and the release of his biopic “Jelly Roll: Save Me” on Hulu.

The live listening party is hosted by Jelly Roll and is powered by The Patient Station, a cannabis retailer in Ypsilanti. Jelly Roll is expected to discuss the inspiration behind the album and participate in an interactive Q&A with fans.

The musician recently released his cannabis brand in Michigan—Bad Apple —it is available at several stores in the state, including The Patient Station. The cannabis is grown by Muskegon-based MJ Verdant.

Gates open at 3 pm, and the program begins at 4 pm. Riverside Park is located at 2 E. Cross Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Tickets are required and can be secured at The Patient Station in Ypsilanti. There is no charge for the tickets, and they are limited to two per person.

For up-to-date information, call The Patient Station at 734-544-9999

Event details:

-No smoking on site
-No alcohol, outside drinks, or coolers
-No bags or purses
-Lawn chairs are welcome
-Food trucks will be on site
-Tickets available only at The Patient Station

Roberta F. King
Canna Communication
roberta@cannacommunication.com

You just read:

Jelly Roll Comes to Ypsilanti for a Chat

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more