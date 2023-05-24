Pelosi Statement On One Year Since Uvalde Shooting

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement to mark one year since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 innocent people and injured 17 others at Robb Elementary School:

“One year ago, nineteen precious schoolchildren and two devoted educators were stolen in a cold-blooded massacre at Robb Elementary School. Americans continue to pray for the victims killed, the survivors wounded, their families and the entire community burdened with unspeakable grief from this senseless tragedy.

“The monstrous murders in Uvalde shocked the conscience of our nation — and spurred the first gun violence prevention law in three decades. Inspired by the drumbeat for action led by young leaders and passionate advocates, President Biden and the Democratic Congress took meaningful action to invest in mental health and crisis intervention, protect victims of domestic abuse, strengthen school safety, outlaw straw purchases and finally close the boyfriend loophole with our Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“More must be done to stop the bloodshed. In the last Congress, House Democrats passed legislation to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban and enact universal background checks. House Republicans must join us now in enacting these critical measures to save lives and secure a safer future for all Americans.”