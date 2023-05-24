Perrin Conferences to Host Environmental Risk & PFAS Litigation Conference Featuring Environmental Justice and Climate
Perrin Conferences to host in-person Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference on June 15-16, 2023 in New York.
We have the best legal and insurance minds in the industry speaking about the challenges, regulations, and future of this litigation”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences in-person Environmental Risk & PFAS Litigation Conference will take place on Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club. The speakers include prominent defense and plaintiff attorneys, in house counsel, and insurance professionals.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
This year’s agenda features topics including the implications of the broadening definition of PFAS, the cost increase environmental justice considerations bring to regulatory compliance, climate related risk, litigation funding, emerging contaminants and reopeners, where the next wave of mega-sediment sites might lie, and much more. There are over 25 different insurance companies registered including Allianz Corporate Global & Specialty, Aon, Ascot, Aspen, The Hartford, Nationwide, and Sompo International.
The co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Audrey O. Anyaele, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC
• Cindy Hunter, Underwriting Officer and Claims Liaison, Hartford Global Specialty-Environmental, The Hartford
• Adam H. Love, PhD, Vice President/Principal Scientist, Roux
Speakers at the conference include:
• Melissa S. Elwell Anderson, Esq., RPLU, CCP, Head of Design Professional & Environmental, AXIS Insurance, Shrewsbury, NJ
• George H. Buermann, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, Newark, NJ
• Edward Casmere, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago, IL
• Brian J. Clifford, Esq., Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C., Trumbull, CT
• Jeannette David, VP-Claims Counsel, Environmental, Sompo International, New York, NY
• Scott L. Davis, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Dallas, TX
• Robert DeMott, PhD, DABT, Principal Toxicologist, Ramboll, Tampa, FL
• Adena S. Edwards, Esq., Deputy Head of Product Development – Environmental, Liability - North America, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, New York, NY
• Mark Eveland, CEO, Verus LLC, Princeton, NJ
• John P. Gardella, Esq., CMBG3 Law, Boston, MA
• Brian D. Gross, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Kevin Haas, Esq., Clyde & Co, Morristown, NJ
• Rod Harvey, P.E., CIH, CSP, CHMM, Director of IH and Field Operations, RHP Risk Management, Chicago, IL
• Rosemarie C. Hebner, Esq., O’Toole Scrivo LLC, New York, NY
• John J. Heft, MS, CRIS, Executive Vice President, RT Environmental and Construction Professional Practice, Hamilton, NJ
• Meredith S. Hudgens, Esq., The Cook Group, Chicago, IL
• Richard Janisch, Principal, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• M. Claire Juliana, Director – Environmental Claims, Aon, New York, NY
• Patrick D. Joyce, Esq., Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Seattle, WA
• Seth Kagan, AVP of Environmental Claims, Aspen Insurance, Jersey City, NJ
• Laurence S. Kirsch, Esq., Sidley Austin LLP, Washington, DC
• Caron Koll, PG, LSP, Consultant, PFAS Solution Lead, Antea Group, Syracuse, NY
• Kate Lasseter, PMP, Managing Director, TIG Environmental, Bedminster, NJ
• Taryn McKnight, PFAS Practice Leader, Eurofins Environment Testing (USA), West Sacramento, CA
• Ted Mavraganis, ERIS, CRIS, SVP, Environmental, Ascot, New York, NY
• Brian Margolies, Esq., Kaufman, Borgeest & Ryan LLP, Valhalla, NY
• Robert Petti, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Chicago, IL
• Catherine Pierce, MBA, Executive Vice President, The VERTEX Companies, LLC, Apex, NC
• Jaana Pietari, PhD, MBA, PE, Senior Managing Consultant, Ramboll, Maynard, MA
• Kieran J. Purcell, P.E., Director, Environmental Practice, Rimkus, Austin, TX
• Nicholas C. Rigano, Esq., Rigano LLC, Melville, NY
• Hunter Shkolnik, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik, Santurce, PR
• Nick Sochurek, Managing Director, KCIC, Falls Church, VA
• Adam G. Sowatzka, Esq., McGuireWoods LLP, Atlanta, GA
• Paul Starita, Esq., Singleton Schreiber, San Diego, CA
• Jennifer Wollenberg, PhD., Managing Director, Environmental Solutions, FTI Consulting, Philadelphia, PA
“We are pleased to once again host this litigation conference that will highlight the trending topics in environmental and PFAS. We have the best legal and insurance minds in the industry speaking about the challenges, regulations, and future of this litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
