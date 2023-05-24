Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting in Dublin

Dublin, Georgia (May 23, 2023) – The GBI is investigating a shooting in Dublin, GA. On Monday, May 22, 2023, at about 9:20 p.m., the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. A 17-year-old Dublin teenager contacted Laurens County 911 after being shot multiple times. The teenager was in the 1200 block of Academy Avenue, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia when he was shot. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia where he is in critical but stable condition. The teenager made the 911 call at 8:40 p.m. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something