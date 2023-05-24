Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Covington

Covington, GA (May 24, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Covington, Georgia. The Covington Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 23, 2023. One man was shot and killed. One officer was shot in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that Covington Police Department officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington. The first officer saw a man, later identified as Treyvorius Stodghill, 23, of Covington, GA with a gun inside a room at the hotel. Stodghill exchanged gunfire with the officer and the officer was shot. A second responding officer arrived on the scene and saw Stodghill, who was pointing a gun at the officer who was down. Stodghill was shot and killed by a Covington Police Officer during the incident. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Stodghill.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.