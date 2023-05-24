The Effective Budget For School Digital Marketing
Learn what the effective budget is for school marketing on Google, Facebook, and other social media platforms.UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's competitive landscape, schools face the challenge of determining the appropriate budget for digital advertising campaigns.
With the rise of companies targeting parents and children in recent years, the educational services industry in the United States has witnessed a significant increase in advertising expenditure, reaching a staggering $3.87 billion in 2021, up from $1.9 billion in previous years.
To address this pressing question, Anastasia Chichinadze, the Director of Operations at Truth Tree, stated:
“At a basic level, we typically recommend between $400 – $700 per campaign as an average monthly spend. That includes Google/YouTube and Facebook/Instagram.”
Understanding the concept of a campaign is important, as it involves developing an omnichannel strategy based on enrollment or marketing goals. For instance, a campaign could focus on filling seventh and eighth-grade seats or increasing brand awareness among families at feeder preschools.
When it comes to prioritizing campaigns, schools must consider their revenue potential. By weighing the expected returns, they can determine which goals to pursue. Suppose a school requires 40 new kindergarten students and 30 new 9th-graders.
In this case, prioritizing the kindergarten campaign would be optimal due to its 3.5 times higher lifetime value.
Digital marketing platforms play a crucial role in achieving campaign goals. Depending on the target audience, schools should choose platforms strategically.
For instance, LinkedIn ads may be ideal for targeting educational psychologists who often refer students, while TikTok ads can be effective in promoting a "cool" high school among users aged 13 and above.
However, it is important to note that Google and Facebook/Instagram remain dominant players and should be given serious consideration in any campaign strategy.
By analyzing the cost-per-click (CPC) for relevant keywords, schools can estimate the number of clicks and evaluate the sufficiency of their budget.
For instance, a $700 monthly budget can yield approximately 140 clicks on a kindergarten ad, but adjustments may be necessary based on the campaign's requirements and performance.
While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how much schools should spend on digital advertising, by adopting an ROI-driven omnichannel approach and prioritizing enrollment goals, schools can achieve effective enrollment marketing within a reasonable monthly spend.
