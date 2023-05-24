Blue Light Announces its Blue Fusion Integration for i2 Analysis Suite and i2 Analysis Hub
Blue Fusion to provide rapid connectivity to disparate databases and federated searches for i2 Analyst’s Notebook Users
As a company focused on data fusion and optimizing technology, we're thrilled to work with the i2 team to integrate Blue Fusion with i2 Analyst’s Notebook and increase user efficiency.”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC announced the integration of its patented data fusion technology, Blue Fusion, with i2 Analyst’s Notebook’s newest releases.
— Bruce Parkman, CEO
Blue Fusion is a patented technology that allows organizations to connect to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format or data structure. The software is designed to be completely data agnostic allowing customers to optimize their current investments in data and technology through the development of robust “data fabric” that connects all their data. Blue Fusion’s one of a kind federated search capability makes analysts up to 80% more efficient by automating the data query, transformation and ingestion processes allowing them to search unlimited amounts of databases with one click, “no code” searches and efficiently import that data into a visualization environment, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook, saving customers time and money.
i2 Analyst’s Notebook, acquired by Harris Computer in 2021, is the most prolific data link analysis and visualization software in the world. Deployed in over 100 countries, the software is utilized to address almost every security problem from anti-terrorism and counter drug operations to opiate abuse, sexual/human trafficking and gang related violence. The company recently announced its two newest product offerings for enterprise wide deployments, i2 Analysis Hub and i2 Analysis Suite.
“It is so exciting to see the integration of these two best-in-breed products” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “As a company focused on data fusion and optimizing technology, we are thrilled to work with the i2 Team to integrate the capabilities of Blue Fusion with i2 Analyst’s Notebook and increase user efficiency. Through this integration, the i2 Analyst will not only be able to rapidly create robust data fabric making more data available to the i2 user than ever but be able to conduct “one click” federated searches allowing them to focus on analytics, not data mining.
The integration will be available to all i2 Customers and integrated into solutions for the Military, Law Enforcement, Fraud, Security, Anti Money Laundering/Counter Threat Financing and other i2 focused requirements.
About Blue Light LLC
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while save up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
