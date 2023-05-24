Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Announces New Public Engagement Coordinator

Tasha Ferris at Ricketts Glen State Park

Tasha Ferris was announced as the new Public Engagement Coordinator to inspire people to protect, sustain, and preserve PA’s natural resources.

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes are coming to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) with the addition of Tasha Ferris, the new Public Engagement Coordinator.

Tasha, a native of Tioga County, spent her youth outdoors, where her family often utilized state parks and forests, and she developed a love for camping, hiking, and kayaking. As a teen, she earned her Girl Scout Gold Award and then graduated from Kutztown University with a BFA in Communication Design. Over the last 15+ years, she’s accumulated skills and experiences in marketing, graphic design, social media, and volunteer roles. When she isn’t spending time outdoors, she can often be found knee-deep in something creative.

“I wanted to transition my career and work for a nonprofit where I could use my skill set for a bigger purpose. And, when I step into nature, I feel an immediate release of stress or a spark of happiness that I wish everyone could feel,” Tasha stated. “I’m excited that in my new position, I get to help open up ways for everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and to encourage volunteerism and stewardship for Pennsylvania's state parks and forests – which is something I have had a love for my whole life.”

In her role as the Public Engagement Coordinator, Tasha will advance the Foundation's role to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests by communicating the importance of PA’s state parks and forests to human physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as to Pennsylvania’s economy. She hopes to inspire people to protect, sustain, and preserve Pennsylvania’s natural resources for human and wildlife for today and for future generations.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

To learn more about the Protect Our Parks and Forests initiative, view the StoryMap, and join us in taking action, please visit https://protectourparksandforests.org/.

#ProtectOurParksAndForests

