Güralp welcomes Rift Systems Inc. as new US distributor

Güralp Systems and Rift Systems logos

Güralp Systems, leading global manufacturer of broadband seismic instrumentation announces new distribution partnership with California-based Rift Systems Inc.

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp Systems Ltd, the leading global manufacturer of broadband seismic monitoring instrumentation has announced a new distribution partnership with California-based company Rift Systems Inc. for the USA territory.

Rift Systems is well-positioned to offer local support to Güralp's customers in the United States, they have a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges and requirements faced by operators in the market and can provide tailored solutions to address those needs.

The new American addition to the Güralp distributor network reflects the company’s commitment to working with partners who can assist in bringing sophisticated Güralp seismic instrumentation to the global marketplace whilst providing first class customer service and support.

Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director for Güralp Systems commented:

“Our distributors play a critical role in providing specialist care and support to our customers and we anticipate this new partnership will bring significant benefits to those based in the US. We will be working very closely with the team at Rift Systems over the coming months to ensure that they are fully up to speed on the Güralp product range.“

Contact details for Rift Systems are available on their website www.riftsys.com.

Emma Seymour
Güralp Systems Ltd
+44 7769 350343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Güralp welcomes Rift Systems Inc. as new US distributor

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Seymour
Güralp Systems Ltd
+44 7769 350343
Company/Organization
Güralp Systems Ltd
3 Midas House, Calleva Park
Aldermaston, RG7 8EA
United Kingdom
+44 118 981 9056
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ABOUT GÜRALP SYSTEMS LTD Güralp Systems is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity. Our solutions are used in research, civil, energy and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 35 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.

www.guralp.com

More From This Author
Güralp welcomes Rift Systems Inc. as new US distributor
Güralp launches Certis, a compact and portable medium-motion seismometer with advanced sensor technology
Güralp Systems Ltd secures £750,000 contract to supply University of Leicester with Certimus seismic stations
View All Stories From This Author