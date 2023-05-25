Güralp welcomes Rift Systems Inc. as new US distributor
Güralp Systems, leading global manufacturer of broadband seismic instrumentation announces new distribution partnership with California-based Rift Systems Inc.READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp Systems Ltd, the leading global manufacturer of broadband seismic monitoring instrumentation has announced a new distribution partnership with California-based company Rift Systems Inc. for the USA territory.
Rift Systems is well-positioned to offer local support to Güralp's customers in the United States, they have a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges and requirements faced by operators in the market and can provide tailored solutions to address those needs.
The new American addition to the Güralp distributor network reflects the company’s commitment to working with partners who can assist in bringing sophisticated Güralp seismic instrumentation to the global marketplace whilst providing first class customer service and support.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director for Güralp Systems commented:
“Our distributors play a critical role in providing specialist care and support to our customers and we anticipate this new partnership will bring significant benefits to those based in the US. We will be working very closely with the team at Rift Systems over the coming months to ensure that they are fully up to speed on the Güralp product range.“
Contact details for Rift Systems are available on their website www.riftsys.com.
