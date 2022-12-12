Güralp launches Certis, a compact and portable medium-motion seismometer with advanced sensor technology
Certis is launched alongside a new low-power digitiser, Minimus2, at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting this week in Chicago, USA.READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Güralp, the leading global provider of force-feedback seismic monitoring instrumentation is launching Certis alongside a new low-power digitiser, Minimus2, at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting this week in Chicago, USA.
Certis
Certis offers maximum flexibility for installations in challenging conditions. The state-of-the-art digital sensor can operate at a tilt range of ±90° and has a wide frequency response of 120 s to 100 Hz making it suitable for local, regional and global seismic monitoring. In addition to a configurable long-period corner, which allows the response of the instrument to be adjusted to suit the deployment environment, the Certis also delivers digital and/or analogue outputs with state-of-health parameters for confident long term monitoring applications.
Certis is encased in an environmentally sealed stainless steel casing measuring 80 mm wide by just 112 mm high and is suitable for direct burial or posthole deployments to 10 m.
Minimus2
A new addition to the popular Minimus digitiser family, the portable and ergonomic, four-channel Minimus2 is our lowest power digitiser. Minimus2 has been specifically developed for field deployments that will benefit from the rapid GNSS lock.
Integrated network connectivity enables the Minimus2 to be controlled remotely using Güralp Discovery, our software platform, or via a standard web browser. Discovery provides simple and streamlined instrument and data management for arrays of any scale, with access to hardware State-of-Health (SoH); data streaming; GNSS location; instrument response and calibration values.
Minimus2 is house in an environmentally sealed, hard anodised aluminium case with a stainless steel base and weighs just 600 grams.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director commented:
“We introduced the concept of the Certis to a number of our customers earlier in the year and the response has been remarkable, with more than 150 units sold in advance orders. The seismometer market has been waiting for an instrument with these credentials so we are delighted to now be formally launching Certis alongside Minimus2 at the AGU Fall Meeting.”
Full details and examples of both new instruments will be available to view at the Güralp booth no. 1813 throughout the AGU Fall Meeting this week.
