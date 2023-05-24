Master Fluid Solutions® Introduces Master STAGES™ CLEAN 2118 Spray Washing Compound with Advanced Technology
High-performance spray washing compound provides excellent foam control at low temperatures keeping operating costs down while maintaining a perfect finish.PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce our new, high-performance, low-foam spray washing compound CLEAN 2118 from Master STAGES. With its advanced technology, CLEAN 2118 provides excellent foam control, tramp oil rejection, and soil removal while leaving a short-term, anticorrosive film on cast iron and steel parts as well as washer surfaces.
“Master STAGES CLEAN 2118 is the latest addition to our industry-leading portfolio of parts-washing concentrates” notes Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing at Master Fluid Solutions. “Formulated for extremely low foam even at an ambient temperature and low concentrations, customers can run their spray parts washer at lower temperatures offering energy and usage savings.”
Even when contaminated with large quantities of soils or coolant, CLEAN 2118’s does not foam, making it an excellent choice especially where rapid buildup of coolant carryover is creating a foam problem. This, along with its exceptional sump life and extremely low carryoff, makes keeping operating costs down while maintaining super clean parts easier than ever.
This latest addition to our parts-washing concentrates is available for sale throughout North America. Click here to learn more about CLEAN 2118.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable, cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
mscherer@masterfluids.com
