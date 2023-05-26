Disrupt-X & ABM Announce a Strategic Partnership to offer IoT Solutions for Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Disrupt-X and ABM Announce a Strategic Partnership to offer IoT Solutions for Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Disrupt-X announced a strategic partnership with Arabian Business Machines to offer state-of-the-art smart business solutions for their clients in Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a UAE-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider announced a strategic partnership with Arabian Business Machines (ABM), part of the Olayan Saudi Holding Company (OSHCO), that offers state-of-the-art smart business solutions for their clients in Saudi Arabia.

In this strategic partnership, ABM will work along with Disrupt-X to localize its platform to allow ABM to implement IoT solutions for its clients in Saudi Arabia. The IoT platform and mobile applications from Disrupt-X will be owned and branded by ABM to offer to its business clients. The new ABM IoT platform “abiot“ will initially have a range of 35+ ready use cases to benefit its customers. Disrupt-X will be offering full end-to-end support ensuring the transition is smooth and all applications are well integrated into platform.

Asim Sajwani, CEO/Founder at Disrupt-X commented: “Diving into the Saudi market has been in our pipeline, and with this esteemed partnership with ABM, we will work with its Smart Solutions Team to localize our IoT platform with mobile applications offering IoT services and solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are eager to work with ABM’s dynamic team during this integration phase.”

Ghazi Al Otaibi, GM of ABM commented: “We are very pleased to strategically partner with a visionary and respected company in IoT business like Distrup-X to enable ABM to localize emerging technologies. In alignment with the Saudi government’s ICT strategy, this partnership aims at improving local content and transfer knowledge in IoT and other digital transformation technologies.”

The abiot platform hosted on ABM’s local Alibaba Cloud using Intel’s architecture offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to a city level. The platform has the capability to be hosted on Cloud, On-Premise, or Hybrid. Disrupt-X offers end-to-end solutions with Mobile Applications as well. The IoT Platform will allow businesses to monitor all integrated use cases under one platform to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. The platform features will allow users to monitor assets constantly, generate alerts at different customizable thresholds, generate custom and scheduled reports, view customized dashboards, set up WhatsApp/Email/SMS/call alerts, set up user groups with permissions, and much more. In addition, Mobile Applications are also available to make it convenient for their users to monitor their assets.

About Disrupt-X

Disrupt-X is an end-to-end IoT solutions platform provider and is communication/hardware agnostic, with over 35+ ready use cases. Disrupt-X is committed to leveraging the vast growth of technology and digitalization through the development of smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed for industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

About ABM

Headquartered in Riyadh, ABM is a leading Saudi company in digital transformation across a wide range of smart solutions covering multiple domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Robotics, Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR/AR), Cloud solutions, and Fintech in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with other legacy products such as Office Automation, Physical Security and Telecommunication Solutions.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://abmsate.com.sa/ (Arabian Business Machines (ABM))