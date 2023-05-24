Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes Luxury Furnished Vacation homes forAll

Submit Release
Dream California Getaway Vacation Home Minutes Away From the Theme Parks.

Dream California Getaway Vacation Home Minutes Away From the Theme Parks.

Dream California Getaway Vacation Home Minutes Away From Pala and Pechanga Casinos.

Dream California Getaway Vacation Home Minutes Away From the Wineries.

Dream California Getaway Vacation Home Minutes Away From Pala and Pechanga Casinos

The worst thing a man can do in his lifetime is abandoning his dreams”
— Tony Deoleo
MENIFEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury furnished vacation homes for traveling professionals. The homes are located in desirable locations throughout California, and the company offers a wide variety of amenities and services to make each stay comfortable and enjoyable.

Tony Deoleo is the founder and CEO of Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes. He is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and now, a corporate housing provider. His latest venture, Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes, is a short-term rental service for traveling professionals.

Tony has always had a passion for travel and adventure. He has been traveling all over the world , and he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. When he's not on the road, he enjoys spending time at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and two young children.

Tony's latest venture, Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes, is a short-term rental service for traveling professionals. The homes are located in desirable locations throughout California, and the company offers a wide variety of amenities and services to make each stay comfortable and enjoyable.

Tony is excited to offer this unique service to traveling professionals. He believes that Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes will provide a much-needed solution for those who need a place to stay while they're away from home.

If you're looking for a place to stay while you're traveling to California, be sure to check out Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes. With Tony Deoleo at the helm, you're sure to have a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Tony Deoleo
Deoleo Digital Publishing LLC
+1 818-458-1974
tdeoleo@deoleodigitalpublishing.com

