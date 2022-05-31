“THE 4 FOUNDATIONS OF FITNESS: The results-driven fitness program” by TONY DEOLEO explains fitness issues and solutions
Fitness Expert Tony Deoleo Releases His New Book as an Initiative to help People Globally Get and Stay Fit avoiding preventable diseases through fitness.
Fitness is a lot more than just sweating long hours at the gym or starving yourself of all the good food someone could eat.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A healthy and happy lifestyle can solve fitness issues. And, Tony Deoleo, an expert in the fitness industry for more than 22 years now, has explained how it is possible in his recent book. “THE 4 FOUNDATIONS OF FITNESS: The four foundations of progressive results-driven fitness program” explains people with a busy lifestyle can fulfill their wishes to maintain good health. As this fitness expert says, “Fitness is a lot more than just sweating long hours at the gym or starving yourself of all the good food someone could eat.” This book is indeed an initiative to reach out to people globally and educate them about fitness programs.
— Tony Deoleo
The four foundations involve the principles and variables of program design. Along with muscle building and cardio, this book focuses on other factors like – one’s mental and emotional balances and physical health. Sometimes people undergo a lot of workout sessions but they couldn’t attain the goal. Mr. Deoleo says, “Well, most people may be missing out on the crucial details that can make or break their business”.
