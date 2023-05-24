Women's Haven™️ Guyana is excited to participate in the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo 2023
Women's Haven™️ Guyana joins forces with local NGOs to break the period stigma at the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo 2023 in Georgetown.
At Women’s Haven, we are committed to ensuring that women in Guyana are aware of the organic options they have with menstrual health and hygiene. We are pleased to collaborate on this initiative.”GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's Haven™️ Guyana, an organization dedicated to promoting women's health through the use of organic feminine care products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo 2023.
— Lexann McPhoy
The expo is set to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Girl Guide Association Pavilion in Georgetown from 10 am to 2pm.
This initiative aligned with the global observance of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 has been sponsored by The Breadfruit Collective, a non-governmental organization committed to addressing gender-related issues and environmental concerns using intersectional lens.
This significant event contributes to vital education regarding menstrual health, period poverty, sexual and reproductive health, and comprehensive sexual education.
Through partnering and collaboration with local groups in Guyana with the same goal of raising awareness about these issues related to menstrual hygiene; the community will have access to much-needed resources for information.
The Breadfruit Collective - champions breaking down societal taboos that are associated with menstruation while emphasizing its natural process that shouldn't be shrouded or withheld as being taboo: “We are elated to organize the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo in solidarity with like-minded organizations focusing on challenging menstrual stigma, especially female led groups who are committed to breaking the stigma around menstruation said Christine Samwaroo - Founder and Managing Director.
This year’s observance theme "We are Committed" aligns perfectly for educating women about their vast array of organic choices available concerning menstrual hygiene fostering their well-being empowerment. Executive Distributor at Women’s Haven™️ Guyana, Lexann McPhoy stated, “At Women’s Haven, we are committed to ensuring that women in Guyana are aware of the organic options they have with menstrual health and hygiene. We are pleased to collaborate on this educational initiative."
The Menstrual Health and Hygiene Expo 2023 will offer an enriching experience for attendees, particularly parents who are encouraged to bring their children of all ages. The expo will feature engaging panel discussion, interactive learning games, booths presentations, and giveaways.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about menstrual hygiene management, sustainable options, and get their questions answered around menstrual health.
This event is in close collaboration, partnership and is driven by distinguished organizations such as The University of Guyana Female Empowerment Movement, SRHR Adventures & The Avyanna Foundation who have pledged their support recognizing the significance of focusing on menstrual health for women's rights advocacy & wellness promotion collectively and The Guyana Girls Guide Association who has agreed to host the event at their site in Brickdam.
