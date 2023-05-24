Fort Towson Homecoming Festival
40th Fort Towson Homecoming Festival scheduled for June 9 and 10 in Fort Towson, Oklahoma.
We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fort Towson Homecoming. This event is a testament to the enduring spirit and unity of our community.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Towson Homecoming Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Exciting Festivities in Fort Towson on June 9 and 10
— Tammy Edwards, Association President.
The highly anticipated 40th Fort Towson Homecoming is set to take place in the town of Fort Towson on June 9 and 10, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the community's rich history. This annual event, deeply rooted in tradition, promises a memorable experience for attendees of all ages. With a remarkable lineup of activities and attractions, this year's Homecoming is poised to be an extraordinary celebration of Fort Towson's vibrant heritage.
For four decades, the Fort Towson Homecoming has been a cherished occasion, bringing together the community and visitors from near and far. This year's event holds special significance as it commemorates the Homecoming's long-standing legacy. Organizers have dedicated themselves to curating a remarkable experience that showcases the essence of Fort Towson's history and culture.
The festivities will be held throughout the town of Fort Towson, which will come alive with the spirit of celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating history of Fort Towson through engaging visits to the Wilson House, the Fort Towson Museum, and the Fort Towson City Museum, all of which will be open during both days of the event.
Live music will fill the air on Saturday as local singer/songwriter Ryandal Gilmore provides entertainment at the Fort Towson Historical Site during the annual barbecue lunch. Jeremy Pfifer and the Texas Badwater Band will deliver classic country and western dance music at the street dance, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.
Culinary enthusiasts will delight in the delectable food offerings throughout the weekend, starting with the community pancake breakfast on Friday morning at City Hall. The breakfast will be followed by the annual baking contest, which this year will feature contestants vying for the title of best cake, best pie, best dessert, and best all around. The dining options that evening include the annual Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry in the school cafeteria. Beef eaters can swing over to the Depot Steakhouse for a fine dining evening, as well.
There will be local food vendors located across the town. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering treats, ranging from traditional favorites to unique local flavors. From sizzling barbecues to sweet treats and everything in between, there will be an abundance of options to satisfy every craving from street tacos to hand pies.
The Fort Towson Depot Steakhouse will kick off the festivities with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday afternoon and will be open for business through the event, including having “grab and go” hamburgers on Saturday night before the street dance. Crowd favorite No Sauce Needed barbecue from Oklahoma City is returning for a second year to provide mouthwatering lunch at the Fort Towson Historic Site.
The Fort Towson Homecoming serves as a showcase for local artisans and crafters, highlighting their creativity and craftsmanship. Explore the arts and crafts vendors dispersed throughout the town, where you'll discover an impressive assortment of handmade treasures. From intricate jewelry and pottery to captivating paintings and woodwork, these unique creations are perfect for those seeking distinctive mementos.
This year will include an alumni softball game dedicated to the memory of local graduate Bear Reese. The annual Homecoming parade this year will honor Homecoming Association founder Charles W. Frost, who also served as the parade announcer for more than 30 years prior to his death in 2022.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fort Towson Homecoming," exclaimed Homecoming Association President Tammy Edwards. "This event is a testament to the enduring spirit and unity of our community. We invite everyone to join us in honoring our past, celebrating our present, and embracing the future as we embark on this milestone year."
The Fort Towson Homecoming also provides an excellent platform for local businesses and organizations to engage with the community. Vendor spaces are available, offering businesses and artisans an opportunity to showcase their products and services to a wide and enthusiastic audience.
"We encourage local businesses to participate in the Fort Towson Homecoming," added Edwards. "It is an ideal setting to connect with the community and promote your offerings. With limited booth spaces available, we encourage interested parties to secure their spots promptly."
The Fort Towson Homecoming is a volunteer organized, community-driven event, with all proceeds supporting the event itself. The Homecoming's success is made possible through the generous contributions of local sponsors, including Jay Marks Real Estate, the Jon Ed Brown Law Firm, the Depot Steakhouse, Choctaw Electric Co-Op, and numerous individual contributors.
Admission to the Fort Towson Homecoming is free, and ample parking will be available throughout the town. Save the date for June 9 and 10, 2023, and be a part of this historic celebration in Fort Towson. For further information about the event, including vendor opportunities and sponsorships, please contact homecomingforttowson@gmail.com.
About Fort Towson Homecoming:
The Fort Towson Homecoming has been a beloved tradition in the town for four decades, bringing together the community to celebrate the rich history and culture of Fort Towson. The annual event showcases the town's heritage through historical reenactments, live music performances, culinary delights, arts and crafts, and a spirit of unity and camaraderie.
#######
Contact information: Tammy Edwards, Ft.Towson Homecoming Association
Homecomingforttowson@gmail.com
P.O. Box 235
Fort Towson, OK 74735
Sharla J. Frost
Fort Towson Homecoming Association
sharla@sharlafrost.com