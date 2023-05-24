University program helps industry professionals build skills, contribute to their company’s compliance, safety programs

Don Mays, President, Society of Product Safety Professionals Society of Product Safety Professionals serves consumer product field

University program helps consumer product professionals enhance skills, contribute to their company’s compliance and safety programs

“SPSP seeks to develop program opportunities like the Fundamentals course for those who are devoting their lives every day to the cause of designing and producing safe products.” ” — Don Mays, President of SPSP

Product safety professionals will have the opportunity to hear from leaders in industry, academia, and government on ways to make consumer products safer before they reach retailers and consumers. The opportunity is made possible through the University of Michigan’s Center for Occupational Health Safety and Engineering (COHSE), which is presenting the 2023 Fundamentals of Product Safety Management Program for those professionals who are relatively new to the product safety field. Professionals with more experience are also signing up seeking a refresher course on best practices.

The university level program is being offered as an online course by the University of Michigan in cooperation with the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and its education partner, ADK Information Services. The program will start June 20 with a series of 12 webinars presented by respected leaders in the product safety field over a period of 7 weeks.

The program will conclude on August 11 when each participant will have the opportunity to present their own case study that will address a product safety topic that will contribute to their company’s compliance programs.

Professionals from a variety of national and global industries are registered for the program. Participating companies come from industries including the children’s and juvenile products, toys, and entertainment, outdoor recreation equipment, electronics, home appliances, televisions, computers, and gaming equipment.

Program Instructors and their topics

June 20:

Instructor Don Moffett, Product Integrity Consulting Services, Topic: Risk Assessment and Hazard Identification (9:00 a.m.)

Jared Frantz, a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Engineering. Topic: Applying a case study as a vehicle to demonstrate communication skills expected of a product safety professional (11:00 a.m.)

Richard Stern, ADK consultant, joining with Jared Frantz to further review the basic elements of an effective case study (1:00 p.m.)

Matt Reed, Ph.D., University of Michigan, Transportation Research Institute in the College of Engineering, Topic: Using Human Subject Data for Safety Design (2:30 p.m.)

Nancy M. McClellan, M.P.H., CIH, CHMM, Occupational Health Management, PLLC, Corporate

Safety Ethics and Culture Topic: Corporate Safety Ethics and Culture (3:30 p.m.)

June 21:

In-Class case study and Individual Case Study Project Discussion

Jared Frantz & Richard Stern, In-Class Group Case Study and individual case study project discussion (8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Weekly Webinar Topics (60-minute webinars):

June 27: Rose Figueroa, Principal Consultant, Applied Safety + Ergonomics, Ergonomics and Human Factors (10:00 a.m.)

June 29: Brandon Mueller, Partner, Husch-Blackwell, Product Investigations (1:00 p.m.)

July 11: John Kuppens, Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley – CPSC Regulatory Requirements (10:00 a.m.)

July 18: Patty Edwards, U.S. CPSC Standards Manager – Retired, Topic: Product Safety Standards and Certifications (10:00 a.m.)

July 25: Michael del Negro, Vice President, Head of Safety, Ethics and Compliance, Peloton Interactive, Topic: Product Recall Management (10:00 a.m.).

August 1: Alan Abrahams, Ph.D. Virginia Tech, Business Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (10:00 a.m.)

Closing Workshop - Remote (August 11):

Each Class Member: Presentation of individual case studies (9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.)

Presentation of Certificates of Completion