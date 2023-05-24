Aventis Metaverse Celebrates Major Milestone: 10,000 Pioneer NFTs Minted by Early Supporters

Aventis Metaverse mints 10k Pioneer NFTs, a milestone showcasing their dedication to the metaverse and education, backed by a strong community.

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Metaverse, an innovative force within the metaverse and education domain, has recently announced a significant milestone - the successful minting of 10,000 Pioneer NFTs and growing. This achievement stands as a monumental testament to their supportive and engaged early community, affirming their commitment to partake in the Aventis journey.

Aventis Metaverse has positioned itself as a leader within the educational sector, leveraging the potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to transform the concept of digital asset ownership. These unique and verifiable digital assets, built on blockchain technology, are a clear indication of Aventis Metaverse's dedication to pioneering innovative routes within the metaverse and educational spaces.

These 10,000 Aventis Pioneer NFTs, minted by the community, represent more than just virtual items or collectibles. Each NFT symbolizes the early adopter's stake and faith in Aventis's vision - an AI-powered decentralized education platform that holds the potential to transform lives through affordable and accessible executive education.

Shaun Sung, Chief Metaverse Officer of Aventis Metaverse, expressed gratitude for their ardent supporters. "This achievement represents more than just numbers—it signifies our community's collective belief in our transformative education model. We're incredibly thankful for the energy and support reflected in the minting of these Pioneer NFTs," Mr Sung said.

The successful participation to mint these NFTs isn't merely a milestone; it signifies the community's readiness to support the potential AVTM token, marking an important step towards the evolution of Aventis Metaverse.

The early supporters of Aventis are not just pioneers, but also beneficiaries of an array of exclusive advantages. From gaining priority access to limited NFT drops and products, to enjoying preferential prices during any presale phase, the benefits are manifold. Additionally, they unlock unparalleled opportunities, rewards, and exclusive access to future developments in the Aventis ecosystem. These exciting incentives collectively form a tangible token of Aventis's appreciation for their early supporters' commitment and belief in the metaverse project.

"We frequently find ourselves absorbed in discussing the limitless opportunities our NFT holders would unlock," said Lincoln Neo, Metaverse Development Executive of Aventis Metaverse. "I am really enthusiastic about the future trajectory of this initiative. I am convinced that we are initiating something transformative."

As Aventis forges ahead, this milestone reinforces its commitment to pushing the limits of education innovation and collaboration within the metaverse and blockchain communities. With a forward-thinking approach, Aventis Metaverse continues to explore the vast potential of NFTs in creating a truly immersive, inclusive, and vibrant metaverse educational experience.

About Aventis Metaverse

Aventis Metaverse, the first AI-powered Graduate school within the Metaverse, aims to transform lives through an AI-powered decentralized education platform that offers affordable and accessible executive education. They are committed to empowering individuals to achieve their full potential while revolutionizing digital learning in the Metaverse.