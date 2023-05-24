IAL organization condemns execution of three young Iranian freedom fighters by the Islamic Republic
Iranian Americans for Liberty strongly condemns the unjust execution of three brave freedom fighters in Iran and extends its heartfelt condolences to their grieving families.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from Iranian Americans for Liberty organization condemns execution of three young Iranian freedom fighters by the Islamic Republic
May 22, 2023
Iranian Americans for Liberty strongly condemns the unjust execution of three brave freedom fighters in Iran and extends its heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. Majid Kazemi, Saeed Ya'qoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi were three courageous sons of Iran who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation and overthrow of the criminal Islamic Republic.
Execution of these three Iranian citizens once again reaffirms that Iran's uprising is a national revolution encompassing all Iranians. Labeling this national revolution with terms such as "feminist" or "women's revolution" is far from reality and serves as a pretext for opportunistic individuals and organizations to exploit the noble struggles and sufferings of the Iranian people for their financial gain. Statistics show that over 80% of the casualties in street protests and 100% of those executed after this movement were men. By repetitively using phrases such as "feminist revolution” or “women’s revolution”, which is often propagated by activists formerly affiliated with the faux-reformist faction of the Islamic regime, the genuine demands of the Iranian people who sacrificed their lives on the streets of Iran for a national revolution are being traded for the whims and platforms of Western media and celebrities.
The censorship of the voices of these three fallen heroes, who chanted the slogan #Mard_Mihan_Abadi - meaning Man Homeland Prosperity as a complement to the slogan Women Life Freedom - alongside millions of Iranians, was orchestrated by profiteers who, in line with the approval of their private and state sponsors, labeled this slogan as fascist. This provided the grounds for the execution of these Iranian youths in the silence of the news media and human rights organizations.
The opportunistic nature of many profit-seekers activists has been evident for a long time. Those who censored the voices of critics of these profiteers at the height of the protests, have effectively aligned themselves against the national interests of Iran. These profiteers and “professional activist” class often solely seek the approval of a single party, the Democratic Party in the US, and follow the Leftist progressive/Woke ideology to maximize the funding that they receive from the US government. They are openly partisan and display hostility towards non-Leftist and non-Woke organizations and causes in the US. Even worse, They insist on attributing their partisan bias to entire movement of Iranians l against the regime. It is evident that in a two-party system such as the US, where power occasionally changes hands between different parties, tying Iran's future to a specific ideology and party constitutes betrayal of Iran’s national interests.
