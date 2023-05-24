Butterflye Solutions Launches Change Communications Tool to Improve Customer Trust and Transparency.

butterflye.io - business communication company butterflye.io platform showcase

Butterfly Solutions' mission is to help businesses improve the way they communicate change to their customers.

Our platform makes it easy for businesses to capture any and all changes and collaborate seamlessly with internal stakeholders and share the latest developments with customers.” — James Martin, CEO

DENVER, CO, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterflye Solutions, a services provider of change communications software, today announced the launch of its new platform. Founded by former Zoom Communications leaders, Butterflye helps transform your product/services workflows, boost stakeholder engagement, and achieve successful change outcomes faster and more efficiently. Butterflye stops disruption from changes and minimizes re-work, so businesses have more time to focus on what really matters - growing their business.

“The last mile of proactively communicating to stakeholders during the change management process has gone unaccounted for far too long,” said James Martin, CEO of Butterflye Solutions. “Our platform makes it easy for businesses to capture any and all changes, product updates, releases, and ideation within an organization, and collaborate seamlessly with internal stakeholders to ensure everyone is aligned and ensure that customers are always up-to-date on the latest developments.”

One key feature, the AI-powered SWOT analysis tool provides valuable insights to change creators about their impact, while the platform's internal and public news channels allow for direct feedback to the original change creators. Butterflye offers a number of features that make it the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes. These features include:

- A centralized repository for all change communications:** Butterflye provides a single place for businesses to store all of their change communications, including new feature announcements, product/service updates, and releases.

- Collaborative change communications:** Butterflye provides businesses with a collaborative platform for businesses to work together with their cross functional internal stakeholders and customers to create and manage change. No more, “why wasn’t I told about that?”

- Transparent change communications:** Butterflye provides businesses with a transparent platform to share information about upcoming changes with customers in a clear and concise way, allowing for direct customer feedback on those changes.

Butterflye Solutions’ game-changing platform helps businesses improve the way they interact with their customers to improve retention. In today’s competitive environment, a high level of customer trust and transparency is critical to the renewal cycle. Customers are demanding more and more transparency and information from their service providers, and the companies that do this best will see revenue expansion as tech dollars tighten.

A free tier is available now, allowing companies to broadcast their changes to their end customers via a public facing newsfeed. Create a free workspace today at the (https://www.butterflye.io/).

Butterflye Solutions has raised a $280,000 pre-seed round from daFUND, dlabs.si and various angel investors and is continuing signing up new customers whilst driving further technical development with their partners at d.labs.si

Butterflye is available now, get started for free! To learn more, please visit** (https://www.butterflye.io/).

About Butterfly Solutions:

Butterfly Solutions is a leading provider of change communications software. The company's mission is to help businesses improve the way they communicate change to their customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with product development powered by dlabs.si.

