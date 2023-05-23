DOC and DGS Announce Selection of the Architectural Program Consultant for the New CTF Annex at the DC Jail

Bowser Administration Announces Selection of Architectural Program Consultant for Correctional Treatment Facility Annex at DC Jail

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department ofBowser in ensuring public safety. Our team at DGS will work in collaboration with DOC to launch this critical project and deliver a state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs of the community and provides a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff, and visitors. We look forward to bringing this important project to fruition with this initial programming phase.”

Following a competitive DGS solicitation process, CGL was chosen to lead the District through the new jail programming, pre-design and design phases of this effort.

“CGL is well positioned to lead this initial phase of the project based on their understanding of facility planning and design, and awareness of our focus on improving conditions of confinement while promoting better and more sustainable outcomes for incarcerated residents,” said DOC Director Tom Faust. “We are grateful for Mayor Bowser’s leadership, vision and commitment to building a new facility that addresses the needs of the community, prioritizes input from our stakeholders, and has as its foundation a rehabilitative mission”.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget supports investments in public safety, with an additional $277 million for the new annex.

