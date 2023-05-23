Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,132 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis Receives 38 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 7, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS/SB 306 – Catalytic Converters

CS/CS/SB 376 – Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Record and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records

CS/SB 384 – Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys

SB 508 – Problem-Solving Courts

CS/SB 552 – Public Records

CS/SB 612 – The Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup

CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families

CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants

CS/CS/SB 770 – Residential Loan Alternative Agreements

CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety

SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 7024 – Retirement

CS/SB 7050  Elections

CS/CS/HB 67 – Protection of Specified Personnel

CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits

CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection

CS/HB 199 – Ethics Requirements for Officers and Employees of Special Tax Districts

CS/HB 319 – Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events

CS/HB 341 – 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Certifications

CS/CS/HB 365 – Controlled Substances

CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children

CS/CS/CS/HB 425 – Transportation

CS/HB 431 – Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts

HB 441 – Removal of Unknown Parties in Possession

HB 641 – Restoration of Osborne Reef

CS/HB 667 – Victims of Crime

CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement

HB 825 – Assault of Battery on Hospital Personnel

HB 829 – Operation and Administration of the Baker Act

CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products

CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification card, and Motor Vehicle Registration

CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability

CS/CS/CS/HB 1209 – Rural Development

CS/HB 1221 – Broadband Internet Service Providers

CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning

CS/HB 7041 – Space Florida

HB 7063 – Taxation

###

You just read:

Governor DeSantis Receives 38 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more