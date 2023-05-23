Governor DeSantis Receives 38 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 7, 2023, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/SB 306 – Catalytic Converters

CS/CS/SB 376 – Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Record and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records

CS/SB 384 – Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys

SB 508 – Problem-Solving Courts

CS/SB 552 – Public Records

CS/SB 612 – The Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup

CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families

CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants

CS/CS/SB 770 – Residential Loan Alternative Agreements

CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety

SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 7024 – Retirement

CS/SB 7050 – Elections

CS/CS/HB 67 – Protection of Specified Personnel

CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits

CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection

CS/HB 199 – Ethics Requirements for Officers and Employees of Special Tax Districts

CS/HB 319 – Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events

CS/HB 341 – 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Certifications

CS/CS/HB 365 – Controlled Substances

CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact

CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children

CS/CS/CS/HB 425 – Transportation

CS/HB 431 – Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts

HB 441 – Removal of Unknown Parties in Possession

HB 641 – Restoration of Osborne Reef

CS/HB 667 – Victims of Crime

CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement

HB 825 – Assault of Battery on Hospital Personnel

HB 829 – Operation and Administration of the Baker Act

CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products

CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification card, and Motor Vehicle Registration

CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability

CS/CS/CS/HB 1209 – Rural Development

CS/HB 1221 – Broadband Internet Service Providers

CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning

CS/HB 7041 – Space Florida

HB 7063 – Taxation

