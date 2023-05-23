Governor DeSantis Receives 38 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 7, 2023, to act on these bills.
CS/CS/SB 306 – Catalytic Converters
CS/CS/SB 376 – Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Record and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records
CS/SB 384 – Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys
SB 508 – Problem-Solving Courts
CS/SB 552 – Public Records
CS/SB 612 – The Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup
CS/SB 664 – Contracts Entered into by the Department of Children and Families
CS/SB 726 – Library Cooperative Grants
CS/CS/SB 770 – Residential Loan Alternative Agreements
CS/CS/SB 1480 – Grants for Nonprofit Organization Safety
SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 7024 – Retirement
CS/SB 7050 – Elections
CS/CS/HB 67 – Protection of Specified Personnel
CS/HB 133 – Fees in Lieu of Security Deposits
CS/HB 179 – Florida Kratom Consumer Protection
CS/HB 199 – Ethics Requirements for Officers and Employees of Special Tax Districts
CS/HB 319 – Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events
CS/HB 341 – 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Certifications
CS/CS/HB 365 – Controlled Substances
CS/HB 385 – Professional Counselors Licensure Compact
CS/CS/CS/HB 391 – Home Health Aides for Medically Fragile Children
CS/CS/CS/HB 425 – Transportation
CS/HB 431 – Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Acts
HB 441 – Removal of Unknown Parties in Possession
HB 641 – Restoration of Osborne Reef
CS/HB 667 – Victims of Crime
CS/CS/HB 783 – Opioid Abatement
HB 825 – Assault of Battery on Hospital Personnel
HB 829 – Operation and Administration of the Baker Act
CS/HB 959 – Dosage Form Animal Health Products
CS/HB 965 – Driver License, Identification card, and Motor Vehicle Registration
CS/CS/HB 1123 – Commercial Service Airport Transparency and Accountability
CS/CS/CS/HB 1209 – Rural Development
CS/HB 1221 – Broadband Internet Service Providers
CS/HB 1397 – Regional Transportation Planning
CS/HB 7041 – Space Florida
HB 7063 – Taxation
