Supreme Court to Host Second Oral Argument Session in June

Supreme Court to Host Second Oral Argument Session in JuneMartin.Novitski Mon, 05/22/2023 - 09:12 NewsLink The California Supreme Court today announced it will hold an oral argument session on June 27, with all justices and counsel participating remotely. Two cases will be heard beginning at 10 a.m: Camacho (Ciro) v. Superior Court of Merced County, which previously had been scheduled for argument on June 6 in San Diego, but will be called and continued to June 27; and Pico Neighborhood Association et al. v. City of Santa Monica, which has not been previously set.