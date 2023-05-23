WYDOT to begin working on retrofitting US16 CatchNET runaway truck system

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded S&S Builders of Cheyenne a $1.4 million contract to retrofit the runaway truck system on US 16 west of Buffalo at mile marker 85.40.

Work will begin the week of May 29 and is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2023.

While work is being completed on this project the truck arrestor, also known as a CatchNET system will be closed to traffic.

A truck arrester catch-net cable system is a series of 8 to 10 cable nets that span across a long, narrow ramp adjacent to the highway used to stop runaway vehicles. They are typically installed on mountain passes or highway routes with a steep grade of 6% or more.

Due to advancements in the cable system design a retrofit would increase safety to the traveling public that may have to utilize the system in the future.

Motorists will encounter reduced speed limits, flagging operations, and periodic one-way traffic near and through the work zone.