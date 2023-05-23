Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,128 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT to begin working on retrofitting US16 CatchNET runaway truck system

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded S&S Builders of Cheyenne a $1.4 million contract to retrofit the runaway truck system on US 16 west of Buffalo at mile marker 85.40. 

Work will begin the week of May 29 and is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2023.

While work is being completed on this project the truck arrestor, also known as a CatchNET system will be closed to traffic.

A truck arrester catch-net cable system is a series of 8 to 10 cable nets that span across a long, narrow ramp adjacent to the highway used to stop runaway vehicles.  They are typically installed on mountain passes or highway routes with a steep grade of 6% or more.

Due to advancements in the cable system design a retrofit would increase safety to the traveling public that may have to utilize the system in the future. 

Motorists will encounter reduced speed limits, flagging operations, and periodic one-way traffic near and through the work zone.

You just read:

WYDOT to begin working on retrofitting US16 CatchNET runaway truck system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more