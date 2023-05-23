Urban South Brewery and Slap Ya Mama Host Boil in Paradise Fundraising Event to Benefit Son of a Saint in New Orleans
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery and Slap Ya Mama are joining forces to present "Boil in Paradise," a lively fundraising event in support of the Son of a Saint foundation on Saturday, May 27, at Urban South Brewery. Proceeds from the event will go directly to Son of a Saint, a local organization dedicated to empowering fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences, and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m. CDT
Location: Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Boil in Paradise promises an exciting day filled with delectable crawfish, engaging games, enticing raffle prizes, and a vibrant live DJ to keep the energy high. The event organizers, Urban South Brewery and Slap Ya Mama, are passionate about supporting the community and are thrilled to offer their support to Son of a Saint.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to indulge in a flavorful crawfish boil while contributing to a worthy cause that uplifts the lives of fatherless boys in our community.
For more information about Boil in Paradise, click here.
Media Contact:
Alexa Velickovich
Campbell Consulting
(571) 255-0375
alexa@campbellconsulting.com
###
Alexa Velickovich
Campbell Consulting
alexa@campbellconsulting.com
