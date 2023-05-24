Kabal, the leading Logistics SaaS for the energy industry, receives investment from Insight Partners
Kabal, the leading Logistics SaaS for the global energy industry, today announced a growth investment from global software investor Insight Partners.STAVANGER / NEW YORK, NORWAY / US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kabal AS ("Kabal"), the leading Logistics Software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform for the global energy industry, today announced a growth investment from global software investor Insight Partners. The investment will boost Kabal's scaling capabilities by accelerating organic growth strategies and M&A expansions.
The world's leading producer of software for the management of operational logistics and the creator of Kabal Software (formerly known as WELS), Kabal has been a driving force behind the digitization of energy industry logistics. Kabal's cloud-based product suite offers oil and gas operators end-to-end control of drilling and production operations. It unlocks opportunities for efficiency, cost reductions and lower emissions. By connecting all stakeholders on one digital platform, Kabal simplifies complex workflows and streamlines operations. Software features include cargo and personnel planning; supply base, vessel, and rig operations management; resource, transport, and route optimization; and sharing of business-critical data between vendors and operators.
Over 6,700 companies already use Kabal, including all energy supermajors and 50,000 individual users worldwide.
"The entire Kabal team is excited to work with Insight Partners. With their long history and success of scaling software companies, we look forward to working with Insight Partners as Kabal continues solving energy industry challenges for customers across the globe," says Jan Inge Pedersen, CEO, and co-founder of Kabal.
"Kabal's leading product suite has helped transform energy logistics and maximizes operational efficiency," says Rachel Geller, Managing Director and Michael Shephard, Principal at Insight Partners, in a joint statement. "We are excited about Kabal's vision and dedication to excellence and look forward to partnering with the founders and entire team on their ScaleUp journey."
About Kabal
About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
