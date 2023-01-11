Kabal signs a global frame agreement with Shell
We’re proud to achieve this global contract with Shell, one of the supermajors in the global energy industry, says Kabal CEO Jan Inge Pedersen
Shell is already using the Kabal software to plan and manage their offshore operations in the US and Mexico (Gulf of Mexico), Norway and the UK (North Sea). This new agreement provides Shell affiliates around the globe with on-demand access to Kabal’s end-to-end logistics management software.
“At Shell, we continuously seek new technology to support our employees and operations. The transition to the Kabal SaaS platform is a leap in our digitalization journey. It enables simplified deployment and standardization of Shell operations around the world. This also meets the increasing demand for supply chain responsiveness, resilience, and transparency ¬– and ultimately for more efficient and sustainable operations, says Dirk Mosterman, SC Lead Digital Logistics Solutions at Shell.
“We’re proud to achieve this global contract with Shell, one of the supermajors in the global energy industry. Our partnership strengthens Kabal’s position as the leading logistics management SaaS for the energy industry. The contract also confirms the value Shell and other energy operators place on operating efficiently with minimal environmental impact. With Kabal, Shell now has full availability of our software platform that offers total control of all cargo, resources, and transport, says Kabal CEO Jan Inge Pedersen.
About Kabal
Kabal is revolutionizing energy logistics with its software platform, enabling its customers to plan, track, and improve operations. Both a management and communication platform, Kabal connects all stakeholders on one single point of truth. Customers typically achieve efficiencies, savings, and emissions reduction. Proven since 2011, Kabal is currently used around the globe by 6700 companies, including the energy supermajors. Visit us at www.kabal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
