JPMorgan Chase will Host Out for Undergrad Inaugural 2023 Digital Conference
Disruption is the heart of innovation. We need a host with strength, creativity, flexibility and resiliency to leverage the opportunity while ensuring that underserved communities do not get lost.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “We are honored and delighted that JPMorgan Chase has chosen this level of invested partnership with O4U and our students. There are many reasons that this relationship is so important at this time in our history. Everything is changing very rapidly at the intersections of tech, marketing and finance. Disruption is the heart of innovation. We need a host with strength, creativity, flexibility and resiliency to leverage the opportunity while ensuring that underserved communities do not get lost. We are excited by JPMorgan Chase’s robust commitments and measurable steps to create and reinforce a culture of respect, equity and inclusion for their employees, customers, clients and communities globally. When our students enter JPMorgan Chase’s office in Brooklyn this fall, they will be supported by the leading financial institution as well as one of the foremost innovators building state-of-the-art applications, products and services. We could not ask for a better inflection point for their career development.”
— Dr. Cindi Love
Brad Baumoel, global head of LGBTQ+ Affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said: “At JPMorgan Chase, we’re committed to creating pathways for students and professionals to grow, thrive and advance in their careers. O4U has helped thousands of students across the last two decades and we’re thrilled to help carry that momentum forward with O4U Digital.”
O4U’s mission is to help high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates achieve their full potential. Approaching its 20th anniversary of operation in 2024, O4U was founded by two Cornell students who recognized the need to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in corporate recruitment and to encourage undergraduates to live authentically and bring their full selves to work. Many O4U volunteers and sponsoring firm recruiters are graduates of O4U Conferences and recognized emerging leaders within their respective employers. The majority describe their O4U experiences as life changing and their connection to the O4U community as a critical part of their acquisition of their first job and network for accessing later jobs as well. There are more than 8,000 graduates of O4U Conferences in Engineering, Tech, Marketing and Business. All student costs for attendance are fully underwritten by O4U with the support of 201 of the largest and leading corporations in the USA. Firms interested in sponsorship can contact O4U at info@outforundergrad.org.
