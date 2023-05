St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Vehicle-Enosburg

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2002896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 06:57 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. in Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Sara Ovitt

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/23/23 at approximately 06:57 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. A silver 2005 Toyota Prius with Vermont license plate HSK964, was taken from a residence on School Street in Enosburg. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.