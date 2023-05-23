Filling up business needs with a trained and Skilled labour force.

The Eastern Province local Business entities urged to partner with the ECAP III program to boost their business efficiency with a trained and skilled workforce.

CIDRZ USAID ECAP III Economic Strengthening Coordinator Mr Adrian Kayamale advised local enterprises to engage “Ready to Work” human capital that would easily fit into their core business to ensure profitability.

Speaking at the USAID Zambia Mission-organised roadshow in Chipata, Mr Kayamale revealed that ECAP III had trained over 300 youths in vocational skills such as auto and Electrical Engineering, Hotel Management, Bricklaying, Agriculture and many other skills areas since its inception in November 2020 in the province.

“Avoid the cost of having to train or send employees to school by partnering with the USAID ECAP III that will give you an already trained labour force from TEVETA-accredited institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, USAID Zambia Mission Director Mr Peter Wiebler encouraged the local enterprises, government institutions, civil societies, and the private sector through the Eastern Chamber of Commerce to utilise the Roadshows to network, connect and suggest local-based solutions that would enhance business needs for economic growth.

Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce President, Mr Thomas Mtonga, thanked USAID Zambia mission for organising such an event in the Eastern Province that brought together local enterprises to explore new opportunities to partner with USAID to improve health, education and livelihoods in Zambia.

“Let us all connect with these local USAID-funded programs here today to get more information on how we could partner with them and ensure economic growth for our province,” he said.