Metropolis’ Paul Davis Invited to AI-Infused Omnichannel Communications Roundtable at Microsoft Build 2023
We are honored to have Paul represent Metropolis at such a prominent event. I look forward to the discussions that will arise from this distinguished gathering of industry experts.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading software manufacturer specializing in collaboration and communication analytics solutions, proudly announces that Paul Davis, a highly respected Business Intelligence Expert and Unified Communications Solution Architect within the company, has been selected to participate in a roundtable discussion on AI-Infused Omnichannel Communications. The event, organized as part of the renowned Microsoft Build 2023 Conference, will take place on May 24th, 2023 at 4:30pm EST in Seattle, Washington as well as virtually.
Paul Davis has over a decade of experience in the UC realm and has taken on a technical leadership role at Metropolis to develop Expo XT, the company’s AI-infused Collaboration Analytics solution. His profound knowledge in business intelligence and unified communications has played a pivotal role in empowering organizations to optimize their communication networks, improve customer service, and drive operational efficiency.
“We are honored to have Paul represent Metropolis at such a prominent event,” explains Marcela Umana, Regional Director of Operations for the company. “He has held a pivotal role in bringing insights to our development team, and I look forward to the discussions and opportunities for collaboration that will arise from this distinguished gathering of industry experts.”
The roundtable discussion will bring together industry leaders, experts, and visionaries to explore the latest advancements in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel strategies for enhancing communication effectiveness across multiple platforms. Through this collaborative deliberation, participants will delve into the significant impact of AI in transforming the way businesses interact with their customers and stakeholders now and in the future.
Metropolis Corp is at the forefront of developing innovative collaboration and communication analytics solutions that enable businesses to gain valuable insights into their unified communications (UC) and UC-as-a-Service (UCaaS) networks. Their cutting-edge technologies have empowered numerous organizations to unlock the full potential of their communication infrastructure, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer service, boost productivity, and drive business growth.
To register to listen in on this roundtable, go to Microsoft Build 2023 or continue the conversation with Metropolis on LinkedIn.
About Metropolis Corp:
Metropolis Corp is a leading software manufacturer specializing in collaboration and communication analytics solutions. With a focus on empowering businesses to gain insights into their Unified Communications and UCaaS networks, Metropolis Corp develops cutting-edge technologies that improve communication, reduce costs, enhance customer service, and optimize operational efficiency.
