Take Your Music Career to the Next Level with Charyn Harris’ Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive.
"I am thrilled to extend this invitation to those who want to experience the full spectrum of Music Business through the Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive"

Los Angeles, CA- Charyn Harris, a renowned Artist Manager, Adjunct Professor of Entertainment Studies and Musician, is excited to announce the launch of Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive, a transformative program designed to empower individuals in the pursuit of their music careers.
Los Angeles, CA- Charyn Harris, a renowned Artist Manager, Adjunct Professor of Entertainment Studies and Musician, is excited to announce the launch of Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive, a transformative program designed to empower individuals in the pursuit of their music careers. With a rich background as a keyboardist and a track record of working with industry giants such as Al B Sure!, MC Hammer, and Barry White, Charyn brings a wealth of expertise and experience to aspiring musicians, producers, and music executives.
As a graduate of Berklee College of Music and an MBA holder from The University of Phoenix, Charyn understands the importance of a comprehensive education in today's ever-evolving music industry. The Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive offers participants a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a university-level curriculum while receiving hands-on instruction, enabling them to define and refine their skill set for success.
"I am thrilled to extend this invitation to those who want to experience the full spectrum of Music Business through the Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive," said Charyn Harris. "I’m personally extracting the most important details of the curriculum I provide to my college students to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and networking opportunities necessary to thrive in the dynamic music industry landscape. Whether you're a musician, producer, or aspiring music executive, this intensive program is accessible, hands-on and provides the tools and guidance you need to take your career to the next level."
Participants of the Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive will benefit from Charyn's expertise in business, music publishing and tour logistics, gained through her work with industry luminaries like Macy Gray and artist management for Melanie Charles. Additionally, Charyn's influence extends to the airwaves as she hosts The Charyn Harris Experience on SIRIUSXM's Studio 54 Radio, where she engages with trailblazers who have made an impact in music, lifestyle, and culture.
The Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive will consist of two sessions, Cohort A and Cohort B, starting this June. Cohort A will meet on Saturdays from 9:15 AM to 11:30 AM PDT on June 3, 10, 17, and 24. Cohort B will meet on Mondays from 7:15 PM to 9:30 PM PDT on June 5, 12, 19, and 26. All classes will be conducted via Zoom, and participants will receive the session link three days prior to each session.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from industry professionals, network with like-minded individuals, and propel your music career forward. Register now for the Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive and take the first step towards achieving your music career goals.
For registration and more information, visit www.musciindustry360.com
About Charyn Harris: Charyn Harris is a highly accomplished Artist Manager, Adjunct Professor of Entertainment Studies Musician, and author of "The Art of War for Creatives." With an impressive roster of collaborations, including renowned artists like Malcolm Jamal Warner, The Cranberries, and Billy Porter, Charyn has established herself as a respected figure in the music industry. Additionally, her role as a business and tour logistics manager for Macy Gray and artist management for Melanie Charles highlights her expertise in artist development and industry operations. Charyn's passion for music and dedication to helping aspiring professionals reach their goals drive her commitment to the Music Industry 360 Summer Intensive.
