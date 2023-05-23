21-year-old man drowned Saturday on West Okoboji Lake

The Iowa Department to Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a drowning Saturday afternoon on West Okoboji Lake, after Alexander Glover, 21, of Cedar Rapids, jumped off a pontoon and into the water in Miller's Bay.

According to reports, the pontoon began to drift away and while attempting to swim to the boat, Glover became fatigued and slipped under the surface. His fellow passengers tried to throw him a rope but he was unable to get to it.

Three of his fellow passengers jumped in but were unable to recover him. A kayaker paddling nearby entered the water and pulled him to the pontoon where they began CPR. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Boats from the Dickinson County Fire and Rescue and the Iowa DNR responded to the scene. Glover was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare, in Spirit Lake, where he was pronounced dead. Alcohol was not a factor in the drowning.

While the air temperature on Saturday was in the low 70s, the water temperature in West Okoboji Lake was 55 degrees.

“We’re awaiting the results from the autopsy, but cold water was like a primary factor,” said Greg Harson, northwest district supervisor for the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau. “This is a tragic reminder to always wear a lifejacket, regardless of swimming ability and time of year.”

The incident remains under investigation.