Learn how to reload handgun ammunition June 6 at Busch Shooting Range

DEFIANCE, Mo.—To pursue a shooting sport, shooters need a reliable source of ammunition. But at times, the right ammo can be hard to come by, expensive to purchase, or both. The solution might be to make your own. Doing so helps shooters be independent of variance in the ammunition market.

To help shooters gain their ammunition independence, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Basic Reloading for Handguns class Tuesday, June 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. It’s a free program open to anyone 16 years and up.

“This is a class that will teach the basics of reloading ammunition for handguns. This class is designed to help anyone who has not reloaded before to get started,” said MDC’s Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “We will cover safety, needed equipment, and all the procedures to follow to reload your own handgun ammunition.”

Each handgun is different, and reloading is a good way to try different loads and find out which works best in a particular firearm. Reloading is a good way to save money, too.

The program will show shooters how economical reloading their own handgun ammunition can be. Participants will learn about the different kinds of powders, bullets, brass, and other materials. Shooters will discover how to customize the loads to their own firearms. Safety precautions will also be emphasized. Busch Shooting Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants the chance to get some real experience in reloading ammunition themselves during the class. All equipment and materials will be provided.

The Beginner Metallic Reloading class is free, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dY.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94, in Defiance.

